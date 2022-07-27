Linda J. Ramos, 66, of Mount Joy, passed away on Sunday, July 24, 2022 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Elizabethtown, she was the daughter of the late Lester B., Jr., and Arla (Brubaker) Rutherford. Linda was the wife of Juan L. Ramos with whom she celebrated 28 years of marriage.
Surviving in addition to her husband Juan is a son, Robert Fusselman of East Lampeter. Also surviving are three grandchildren, Brandon, Ryan, and Alyssa; and two great- grandchildren, Mitchell and Isiah.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Christina Rutherford and a brother, Lester Rutherford III.
Services will be private. To send an online condolence, please visit: www.sheetzfuneralhome.com
