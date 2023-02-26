Linda J. Lunn, 71, of Lititz, passed away on Monday, February 20, 2023.
She was the wife of Ronald A. Lunn, with whom she shared 48 years of marriage this past September 21st. Born in Orange, NJ, she was the daughter of the late Henry and Doris Werner Robles.
Linda had a wide and varied career as social worker with a child development center, Physicians Assistant at orthopedic offices, medical transcriptionist, and patient scheduler. But what she loved most was caring for their son Nicholas.
Linda was a graduate of Kean University, earning her Bachelor's Degree in Speech Therapy and Masters in Audiology and Communication Science.
A member of Faith United Methodist Church, Linda led a church youth group at a Presbyterian church, and sang in church choirs at previous Presbyterian and United Methodist Churches when she resided in New Jersey, South Carolina and Pennsylvania. She had also been a member of an independent choir, the Tan Wu Chinese Choir which sang in international competitions and performed at Carnegie Hall.
She was involved in many clubs and activities at The Traditions of Lititz. Linda also enjoyed traveling, reading a good mystery, gardening, and Star Trek.
In addition to her husband, Ronald, she is survived by her son, Nicholas J. of Boonton, NJ; her sister Pamela married to John Hebble of Stanhope, NJ, and her nephew and niece, John (wife Liz) and Ashley Hebble.
Friends will be received on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at Faith United Methodist Church, 1290 Fruitville Pike, Lititz, PA 17543 from 10-11AM, with the Memorial Service to follow at 11AM. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Linda's memory to Faith United Methodist Church at the above address or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, stjude.org. A graveside service will be held at a later date in New Jersey, at Restland Memorial Park, Hanover, New Jersey. To send a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com