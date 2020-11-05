Linda J. Klopp, 69, of Lititz, PA, passed away unexpectedly at the Penn State Hershey Medical Center on Tuesday, November 3, 2020.
Born in Ephrata, PA, Linda was a daughter of the late Arthur E. and Violet B. (Blankenbiller) Reich. She graduated from Cocalico High School in 1969 and was employed as a Tax Preparer at H&R Block for thirty years.
Linda was a member of Trinity E.C. Church in Lititz, PA.
She enjoyed hiking, traveling, and visiting U.S. National Parks with her family. Of the places she had been to, Linda especially loved the Rocky Mountains.
Linda is survived by her loving husband of 46 years, James "Jim" L. Klopp, two sons: Adrian M. (Cheryl) Klopp of Lancaster, PA and Brett T. Klopp of Jenkintown, PA, two grandchildren: Annelise and Logan Klopp; two sisters: Teresa (Larry) Davis of Colorado and Heather (Pat) Grasso of Denver, PA; and one niece, Dharma Grasso of Denver, PA.
Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family and are under the care of Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, Ephrata, PA.
