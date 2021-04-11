Linda J. (Clarke) Delp, 75, of New Holland, passed away on Monday, April 5, at Hickory House Nursing Home in Honey Brook.
Linda was married 47 years to Trent E. Delp. Born in Brooklyn, NY she was the daughter of the late Richard W. and Harriet L. Scott Clarke.
Linda had worked as a Special Needs School Bus Aide for Brightbill Transportation and ELANCO School District. She enjoyed animals, cooking, gardening, PEZ collecting, reading mysteries, watching British television and spending time with her family.
Surviving besides her husband is a daughter, Sheree L. Connor of Delaware, three sons, Trent A. Delp, Sr., and Ryan C. Delp at home, and Chris D. Haflinger of TX; and two daughters, Amy E. Delp and Amanda J. Delp at home; and three sisters, Irene Hahn of Middletown, PA, Janet L. (Craig) Wynne of Maryland, and Diane S. Clarke of Maryland. She was preceded in death by a son Michael D. Carrera.
Services and interment in St. Stephen's Cemetery, New Holland, PA will be private and held at the convenience of the family. If desired, contributions in Linda's name may be made to the Humane League of Lancaster County, 2195 Lincoln Highway East, Lancaster, PA 17602 or to the Pet Pantry of Lancaster County, 26 Millersville Road, Lancaster, PA 17603. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com Arrangements by the Groff High Funeral Home, New Holland, PA.
