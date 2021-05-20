Linda I. Murry, 62, of Lititz, passed away on Monday, May 17, 2021, at home.
She was born in St. Louis, Missouri to the late James D. and Freda "Ginger" (Sammons) Kennon and was the wife of Bruce E. Murry with whom she shared 24 years of marriage.
Linda was a cashier for Giant. She was an excellent seamstress, a gifted knitter and crocheter. She loved making jewelry, scarves and crafts, often selling her creations at craft shows. She was also a talented ballroom dancer and enjoyed musicals.
In addition to her husband, Linda is survived by her "adopted" daughter and son, Melissa and Mark Hasson of Lititz.
She was preceded in death by her brother, James Michael Kennon.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 21, 2021, at 2:00 PM at the Stradling Funeral Home, 30 North Ninth Street, Akron, with Russell Eberly officiating. The family requests that masks be worn. Interment will take place in the Millport Mennonite Cemetery.
Kindly omit flowers.
If desired, memorial contributions in Linda's memory may be made to Make-A-Wish Foundation of the Susquehanna Valley, 1054 New Holland Avenue, Lancaster, PA, 17601.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
