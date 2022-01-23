Linda Hilton of Lancaster passed away January 16, 2022 at the age of 76. Linda was born in Cold Spring, NY to the late Albert and Rose Santivenere. Linda was a member of the first graduation class of Our Lady of Lourdes High School in Poughkeepsie, NY. and achieved a Bachelor of Arts from New Rochelle College. While attending college, Linda met Paul Hilton who was a student at Iona College in New Rochelle. They were inseparable for 55 years of marriage. Paul passed away on November 3, 2021 and Linda missed him dearly.
Linda worked in numerous manufacturing facilities in New York City and Lancaster, retiring from Burnham Commercial Boilers. Linda was a parishioner of St. John Neumann Catholic Church. She was an avid reader of mystery novels, loved gardening and lunch dates with her lady friends.
Linda is survived by her brothers, Mark Santivenere and wife Marie of Poughkeepsie, and Michael Santivenere and wife Linda of Austin, TX, along with numerous nieces and nephews that she loved immensely.
Linda’s family will greet friends from 10:30 to 11 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM with The Rev. Daniel F.X. Powell as Celebrant, on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at St John Neumann Catholic Church, 601 East Delp Road, Lancaster 17601. Internment in St Joseph New Catholic Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lancaster Italian Cultural Society Scholarship fund, mailed to J.D. Roda, 669 Eastside Drive, Landisville, PA 17538.
