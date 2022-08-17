Linda Hammaker, 66, of New Holland, passed away on Monday, August 15, 2022 at her sister, Kate Coleman's home in Quarryville. Born in Kirkwood, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Geraldine (Ross) Hammaker. She was the loving companion of Michael Carr, Sr. of New Holland.
Linda retired from Treehouse Foods in Lancaster after 33 years of employment. She was an avid bingo player and she loved to travel, especially to Tucson, Arizona to visit family. On several occasions she visited Mexico and Patagonia Lake.
In addition to her companion and sister, Linda is survived by two brothers, George (Barbara) Hammaker and Lloyd (Ann) Hammaker. Also surviving are nieces, nephews, and cousins. Linda's family would like to thank all who were involved with her care for their kindness and thoughtfulness; especially Rick Rineer, Beverly and Lucky Bleacher, and her dearest caretaker, Shirley Kolb.
Services will take place at the discretion of the family. Interment will be in the Wesley Church Cemetery, Quarryville. Kindly omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. To offer a condolence, please visit Linda's obituary at:
