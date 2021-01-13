Linda H. Bradley, 60, of Lancaster, went home to be with her savior Jesus Christ, on Thursday, January 7, 2021.
Linda was the daughter of the late Martin and Verna (Stauffer) Hershey and the wife of William Bradley, Jr. She was a musician at heart having played and taught piano, taking up the folk harp in later years. She used her gift of music to bless retirement community residents, as she dearly loved the elderly. One of Linda's favorite sayings regarding her calling was, "this makes my heart sing". Linda had a big heart of love and cared for many of her friends and relatives that had gone before her. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother and was a great friend to many. As much as she was loved, she will be missed even more.
Linda will be dearly missed by her husband of 38 years, Bill Bradley, Jr., her children: Bill Bradley III, Benjamin J. Bradley, Robert L. Bradley and his wife Gretchen; 4 grandchildren, Zander Bradley, son of Bill III, and Theo, Tuck and Fern, sons and daughter of Robert and Gretchen. She is also survived by sisters Lois Ann (Julio Ybarra) Hershey, Rhoda (Matthew) DeRose and brother Ronald Hershey. Nephews: Keanu and Jered Ybarra, Matthew and Michael DeRose and niece: Mia DeRose.
The Celebration of Life Service will be held at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2151 Oregon Pike, Lancaster on Saturday, January 16, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. Visitation will be held at the church on Friday from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. and also on Saturday from 9:30 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. The service will be live-streamed and can be accessed on Saturday morning by using the following link: http://tiny.cc/LindaCelebration. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to: Journey to Joy Ministries, P.O. Box 70, York, PA 17405 or Plant a Tree, c/o the National Forest Foundation, Bldg 27, Ste 3, Fort Missoula Rd., Missoula, MT 59804. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com