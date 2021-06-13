Linda Fulford, 70, passed away on Monday, June 7, 2021 with her family around her. Born in Columbia, she was the daughter of the late Daniel and Erna (Graybill) Kiehl.
A 1968 graduate of Columbia High School, she was employed at St. Anne's Retirement home for 25 years as a licensed practical nurse. She was an avid bingo player and loved arts and crafts. She enjoyed scratch off lottery tickets her sisters would bring her.
She is survived by her daughter, Kristina wife of Rodney Bowman; grandchildren, Rachel (Mann) McKnight, Erin Mann, Bailey (Mann) Adams and David Good; great-grandson, Carter; brother Gary wife of Christine Kiehl; sister, Elizabeth wife of Richard Mackison. Her brother Harry Greider and sister Gloria Zimmerman preceded her in death.
The family will have a private service at a later time and is being assisted by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc.
