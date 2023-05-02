Linda E. Wittle, 82, passed away on Friday April 28, 2023 at Country Meadows of Hershey. She was the daughter of the late John and Minnie. Linda was a 1959 graduate of Manheim Township High School and lived in the Lancaster and Hershey areas her entire life.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul H. Wittle; and sisters, Barbara Whitaker and Susan Young.
She is survived by her children, Cynthia Stine, Jeffre Wittle and Kimberly Kulina; and her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A private family celebration of her life will be at a later date.
