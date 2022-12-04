Linda E. Smith, 83, of Lititz, passed away surrounded by family on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at Landis Homes Retirement Community. Born in Garden City, NY, she was the daughter of the late Herbert and Helen (Jones) Eklof. Linda was the beloved wife of Dr. Kenneth J. Smith, and they celebrated 62 years of marriage this past June.
Linda was a loving wife and mother who devoted her time to her home and family. Linda was proud of her journey and recovery from alcoholism. She was very active with Alcoholics Anonymous and served as a mentor to many over the years, mostly young women. In earlier years, she and her husband loved to travel. Her most joyous time was spent with her children and grandchildren.
Along with her husband, Linda is survived by her son Scott Smith and his wife Rebecca of Doylestown, and her daughter, Suzanne Smith of Lansdowne; her grandchildren, Abigail, Olivia and Alexander; and great-grandchildren, Roman, Macson and Alea Graham. Also surviving are her brothers-in-law, Warren Smith and his wife Jane of Garnet Valley, PA, and Herbert Smith and his wife Susan of St. Petersburg, FL. She was preceded in death by her twin brother, Jack Eklof.
A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at the Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA, 17543, where the family will receive guests beginning at 12:00 PM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Linda's memory may be offered to the Providence Animal Center, 555 Sandy Bank Road, Media, PA 19063, or ProvidenceAC.org/Mailing. For online condolences visit SnyderFuneralHome.com