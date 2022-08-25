Linda Dianne LaVigne, 74, of Lititz, passed away on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital.
She was born in Ephrata to the late Melvin M. and Alta (White) Ludwig and was the wife of the late Robert E. LaVigne.
Linda was a registered nurse. She was a graduate of Reading School of Nursing. She enjoyed watching QVC, shopping, and going to the beach. She adored her dog, Bailey.
Linda is survived by two children, Jeffrey, husband of Molly LaVigne of Allentown, Jessica Diffenderfer of Lititz; a grandson, Robert LaVigne and her sister, Shirley, wife of Gerald Rankin.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 27, 2022, 1:00 PM at the Stradling Funeral Home, 201 Church Avenue, Ephrata, with Pastor Jeffrey Martin officiating. Due to family COVID concerns masks are required. Inurnment will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Linda's memory may be made to American Cancer Society-Lanc. Co. Unit, 314 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA, 17603, or the Pennsylvania SPCA - Lancaster Center, 848 S. Prince Street, Lancaster, PA, 17603.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.