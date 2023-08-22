Linda D. Mutzel, 75, of Lititz, PA and formerly of New Holland, PA, passed away at home on Friday, August 18, 2023.
Linda was a member of Long Memorial United Methodist Church in Neffsville where she served on the Preschool Board, participated in the Relay for Life team, the church's exercise group and Ladies' Lunch group. Her faith was strong, and her fellow parishioners were special to her.
She was employed as a Dental Assistant before retiring from Lancaster Periodontal Associates after over 40 years of service. She enjoyed her work, her patients, her co-workers, and her employers very much.
Linda enjoyed travelling to the mountains and the beach with her closest girlfriends and making soup to share with her family. Her favorite and constant companion was her cat, Spooky. Linda loved to laugh and enjoy life and touched each person she cared for with a smile and a little joke. She was an avid reader of mystery novels and enjoyed a collection of horror movies. She loved to spend time with her family who will miss her dearly.
Surviving is a daughter, Melissa L., wife of Randy D. Hammer, a brother, Craig E. Grubb, a nephew, Nathan Grubb, and a great-niece, Autumn Grubb. Linda was preceded in death by her parents, the late Ralph Grubb and Jane Marks Godshall.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family and are under the care of Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals Ephrata, PA.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Linda's memory to the American Cancer Society.