Linda D. "Lynn" Miller, 74, of Lancaster, passed away Friday, August 4, 2023. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Harry II, and Evelyn (Herr) Brubaker. She was the wife of the late J. Glen Miller who died in 2008.
Surviving are: sons, Shawn K. Miller (Amy Bradley), Justin G. (Angela) Miller; grandchildren, Jordan, Jana, Ethan, Cayden, Karissa; siblings, Harry (Alba) Brubaker III, Hedi Brubaker, Diana (Paul) Myers.
Funeral services will be from Stumptown Mennonite Church, 2813 Stumptown Rd., Bird-in-Hand, on Friday, August 11, 2023 at 11 AM with interment following in the adjoining cemetery. A visitation will be held from 9:30 to 11 AM at the church on Friday.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Homestead Village Endowment Fund, 1800 Village Circle, Lancaster, PA 17603. Furman's Leola