Linda D. Loser, 75, of Elizabethtown, passed away on Thursday, April 15, 2021 at Masonic Village. Born Saturday, July 14, 1945 in Lebanon, she was the daughter of the late Carl W. and Naomi (Weaver) Zeigler. She was married 57 years to Jeffrey G. Loser.
Linda was a member of Elizabethtown Church of the Brethren. She was employed by Elizabethtown Borough for over 30 years. She enjoyed golf, tennis, playing cards with the girls and going to the beach with friends. Linda loved spending time with family and trips to the mountains. She was outgoing and friendly, and loved by all who knew her.
Surviving in addition to her husband Jeff are two daughters: Lori L. DiRisio and husband Julius of Elizabethtown, and Amy J. Loser and husband Bill Kelly of Covington, GA; a son Jeffrey H. Loser and wife Kathy of Willow Street; seven grandchildren: Jordan DiRisio, Julian Graff, Zoey Graff, Derrick Loser, Brianna Loser, Kali Herr and Jessica Herr; three great-grandchildren; and two brothers: Carl W. Zeigler, Jr. and wife Guyla, and George W. Zeigler and wife Terri.
The family would like to thank the staff at Masonic Village for their kind and compassionate care.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.FinkenbinderFamily.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Masonic Village Hospice, 98 Masonic Drive, Suite 101, Elizabethtown, PA 17022.
Arrangements entrusted to Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, Elizabethtown.