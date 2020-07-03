Linda D. Burkhart, 64, of Stevens, passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Hershey Medical Center-Penn State Health.
She was born in Ephrata to the late Martin W. and Louella M. (Leisey) Burkhart.
Linda worked for Quinlan Pretzel for 23 years then Henry Schein for 7 years. She enjoyed visiting yard sales and Green Dragon; she had an extensive Coca Cola collection. She also enjoyed watching bands and supporting local events.
Linda is survived by a son, Chad Burkhart of Ephrata; a brother, Richard D. Burkhart and two sisters, Gloria J. Matos of Ephrata, Theresa J. Burkhart of Reamstown.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by five siblings, Terry E. Burkhart, Jeffrey L. Burkhart, Kenneth L. Burkhart, Patricia Dejesus and Sandra Velez.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
If desired, memorial contributions in Linda's memory may be made to Hershey Medical Center at engage.pennstatehealth.org.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
