Linda Carol Reed, 76, of Manheim, died on Sunday, January 16, 2022 at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Lancaster she was the daughter of the late William P. and Erma A. Dunkleberger Hammer. Linda was the loving wife of James R. Reed and they would have celebrated their 52nd wedding anniversary next month.
She was a proud 1963 Manheim Central High School graduate. Linda owned and operated Linda Reed’s Beauty Shop, Manheim, before becoming a financial advisor for Fulton Financial Corp. for 29 years before her retirement. She was a faithful member of Jerusalem Church, Penryn. Linda was also a member of the Manheim Fire Co. #1, the Lancaster Barnstormers Baseball Booster Club and was a volunteer for both the Nearly Nu Thrift Shop and Meals on Wheels, Manheim. Linda had a love for reading, traveling, boating and spending time with her beloved family.
Surviving in addition to her husband James, is a daughter, Melinda K. Reed, of Mount Joy and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a brother, William D. Hammer.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Linda’s Memorial service at Jerusalem Church, 1620 Newport Road, Manheim, on Saturday January 22, 2022 at 11:00 AM. Friends may visit with the family at the church from 9:30 AM until the time of service. Masks are preferred. Interment will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville on Friday, January 21, 2022 at 10:00 AM.
Please omit flowers. Those desiring can send contributions in Linda’s memory to Lancaster Barnstormers Baseball Booster Club at P.O. Box 2135, Lancaster PA, 17608-2135. To send the family online condolences, please visit, www.BuchFuneral.com.
