Linda Carl Cullen, daughter of the late Robert and Janet Bair, died January 14 after a long illness.
Born August 31, 1948, Linda was a graduate of Hempfield High School and Millersville University. She spent most of her career teaching English as a second language (ESL) to adult refugees and immigrants. Her students have included people from China, Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, Eastern Europe, and many from Latin America. She recently received a lifetime achievement award from the Pennsylvania Association of Adult and Continuing Education (PAACE) for her dedication to adult education.
She began her work with refugees at Migration and Refugee Services of Catholic Charities, Harrisburg, continued with the Literacy Council of Lancaster and Lebanon counties, and tutored students privately. She also trained ESL teachers throughout the state.
Linda served as director of RSVP, the senior volunteer program of Lutheran Social Services of Lancaster and Lebanon counties for several years. An active member of the First United Methodist Church of Lancaster, she served on several committees. Additionally, she developed and managed The Party Place, a division of the former Ace Rents, Lancaster. She planned weddings, parties and numerous events for individuals and corporations.
Linda will be remembered for her countless acts of caring and compassion for those in need. She was the life of the party, loved to embellish a good story and share a good laugh. She and her husband devoted many years to enjoying four Golden Retrievers, her favorite breed.
Survivors include husband Paul, and children Dustin Carl (Victoria), Ryan Carl, Christin Herman, and stepdaughters Elizabeth Cullen, MD, all of Lancaster; Monica Leiter Esq. (Eric), of Willison Park, NY; and brother, Robert Bair (Alisa) of Towson, MD.
Surviving grandchildren include Tyler Hill, Ciara Phillips (Tony Ruof), Olivia Herman, Christopher Carl, Andrew and Liam Leiter; and great-grandchildren Ryland and Zadan Ruof.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service at First United Methodist Church, 29 E. Walnut St., Lancaster, PA 17602 on Saturday January 21, 2023 at 11:00 AM. An informal visitation will follow the service. Burial will be in Conestoga Memorial Park at the convenience of the family.
People may send a memorial in Linda's name to The Healing Journey, c/o Lancaster Cancer Center, 703 Lampeter Road, Lancaster, PA 17602, or to the Literacy Council, 407 Lafayette St., Lancaster, PA 17603. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit:
