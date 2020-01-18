Linda C. Messner 1944 - 2020

Linda C. Messner, of Garden Spot Village in New Holland, passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020. Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of Henry M. and Margaret Ulrey Chambers. She was the wife of the late James A. Messner who died in 2016.
A graduate of Shenandoah University in Winchester, VA, Linda worked as a registered nurse for various hospitals.
Linda is survived by: three sons, Matthew, David (Tina), and Philip (Michele); three granddaughters, Marissa, Lara, and Skylar.
There will be no public service. Please consider a donation in Linda's memory to the Garden Spot Village Benevolent Fund, 433 S. Kinzer Ave., New Holland, PA 17557. Furman's – Leola