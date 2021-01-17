Linda C. Lumby, 73, of Masonic Village of Elizabethtown, passed away at home on Wednesday, January 14th, 2021. She was born in Sodus, NY to the late James Jr. and Doris Larkin Isaac. She was the loving wife of Ronald L. Lumby with whom she shared 55 years of marriage. She will be missed by her children David (Anne) Lumby of Cincinnati, OH; Julie (Jarred) Corn of Lumberton, NJ; and Jeffrey (Danielle) Lumby of Basking Ridge, NJ. Also surviving are her 9 amazing grandchildren. One of five children, she is survived by three sisters: Joy (Richard) Kimmel of Caldwell, ID; Anne (Mike) Osgood of Pahrump, NV; and Lori Isaac of Las Vegas, NV, and was preceded in death by her brother John Isaac.
Linda was a graduate of Phoenix South Mountain High School, Phoenix, Arizona. She received a BA in Fine Arts from the University of Georgia in 1992, majoring in sculpture. She was passionate about her work and excelled at taking a concept and turning it into a finished product. She combined this love of art and working with children, teaching them to express their understanding of Bible stories in art. She left art projects at all the churches she attended, including a 1,200 lb. marble sculpture in Georgia, large banners depicting the "fishers of men" story and a 10 ft. by 10 ft. quilt depicting the multiple facets of a grace filled life in Missouri, a 10 by 15 ft. Noah's Ark and a 30 ft. banner depicting Christ's life in New Jersey, and to multiple Sunday School and Vacation Bible School children's projects in Pennsylvania.
She loved her family and grandchildren and enjoyed the special times she was able to spend with each of them. She used her artistic talents to design at least one individually themed quilt for each of her grandchildren, plus countless other quilts and wall hangings for family and friends.
Respecting the needs for safety, services will be private. Interment will be held at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Hope Autism Foundation, 5 Lyons Mall, PO Box 122, Basking Ridge, NJ 07920 or online at www.Hopeautismfoundation.org/donate. Online condolences may be directed to www.sheetzfuneralhome.com