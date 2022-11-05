Linda C. Herr, age 77, of Quarryville, passed away on November 2, 2022. She was born in Fayette County, PA, daughter to the late Harry and Mary Beatty Barr. She graduated from Uniontown High School class of 1962, Millersville State Teachers College in 1967, and Temple University in 1970. She taught in Solanco school district for 30 years, starting in elementary school then moving to middle school. The students were always very special and dear to her heart and always brought great satisfaction when she saw that they "got it," in what they were learning.
Linda met James L. Herr, the love of her life at the Buck Ball Field. They were happily married for 50 years until Jim's death in 2016. They had two sons, James P. (Melissa) and Jay H. (Erica) and 4 grandchildren: Emily, Owen, Colin, and Nathan all who brought joy and happiness watching them grow and learn. Treasured moments were spent at the local ball parks watching softball and baseball games of the children and grandchildren. Linda always thought it was much more exciting to see one of the boys play ball than it was to see a major league game. She also enjoyed reading and felt that you could always be content waiting if you just had a good book with you. Other activities she enjoyed included trips to the family home in Western PA, going to the mountains of Potter County, volunteering, and traveling after retirement. She loved outdoor life and living in the country. Linda had a love of faith, family, county, education, collecting antiques, and all things country. Linda was a member of Chestnut Level Presbyterian Church for 50 years and was always grateful for her religious training while growing up at Wharton Furnace Independent Church, and the faithful people who would influence her life. Linda became engaged to her wonderful neighbor and friend in 2019, Marvin S. Stoner. Her words to both family and friends would be, "My heart will always love you and my words of thanks will never be enough."
Funeral service will take place from Chestnut Level Presbyterian Church, 1068 Chestnut Level Road, Quarryville, on Wednesday, November 9th, at 11 a.m. with a viewing from 9:30 a.m. until time of service. Interment will be in the adjoining cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made in Linda's name to Quarryville Fire Company. reynoldandshivery.com