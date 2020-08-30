Linda Blazer, 82, of Lancaster, passed away on August 21, 2020. Linda was born in Bluefield, WV to Ruth and Dale Kersey. She attended Duke University where she met her husband, Edward Blazer. Linda is survived by sister (Alice), brother (Glen), numerous nieces and nephews, children: Benjamin Blazer (Kristine Yang) of Ft. Washington, PA Heather Leaman (Joe Leaman) of New Providence, PA and Grace Blazer (Alex Fife) of Pembroke Pines, FL. Linda cherished music, education, friends, family, and especially her grandchildren, Nathan and Carson Blazer. She appreciated good friends she made in Myerstown and Lancaster. Most recently, Linda resided at Woodcrest Villa where she met wonderful new friends and reconnected with others. A memorial service and interment at Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery will be held in November. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Harmonia Club of Lebanon or Lancaster Catholic High School. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.SnyderFuneralHome.com. Linda's self-authored obituary follows:
While I'm sure that each of my children could write a fitting obituary, I am choosing to write my own. When all is said and done, I look back on a good life which isn't necessarily handed to one, we make the choices that enable a good life. When things aren't perfect, we can accept that or resolve to makes things better. I chose to do the latter.
Looking back, I will list the things that made my life a good one. Nursing was not necessarily what I wanted to do, but I went to school to become an anesthetist. Finding that unsatisfying, I chose mental health nursing and a career in practice and teaching. One of my goals was to de-stigmatize mental illness; I volunteered with the Mental Health Association, now called Mental Health America. I was on the organizing board for Harb-adult (now Transitional Living Center), an organization that addressed the need for low income housing.
The love of my life, Ed (Pat) was a wonderful husband of 59 years. He was bright, caring and moral. Together we created three individuals of whom we are very proud. We encouraged each to celebrate their individuality and I believe they have. Each has become successful in their own chosen careers. Grace in radio, Benjamin in music, composing, teaching and performance, and Heather as a teacher and professor of elementary education. Nathan and Carson called me Grandma. They were my dears.
Another joy in my life has been my music. Starting piano at the age of 6, I have continued playing to this day. As an adult I learned to play the harp, something I had always wanted to do. Although never accomplished, I have played with groups and performed some solo programs. Music has always been the great equalizer in my life and I'm indebted to those who have taught, guided and encouraged me.
I am choosing not to have a viewing, believing those who wanted to see me, did so while I was alive. I have cherished the friends I have made over time. To all, I love and say goodbye and thank you for enhancing my life. My ashes will be added to Ed's and scattered in the memorial garden at Fort Indiantown Gap. Ed was a veteran and chose to be among those who loved their country.