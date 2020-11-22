Linda Antoinette Hatfield, 66, passed away November 20, 2020 after a long and courageous battle with breast cancer which ended her human experience but did not touch her indominable spirit. Linda was born in Tacoma, Washington to her parents, Sake Majemia and Oliver Eugene Hatfield.
Linda held a bachelor's, master's and doctorate in nursing science from Penn State University. She did her post-doctoral research on Molecular Human Genetics at the National Institute of Health and Georgetown University. Linda was a licensed neonatal nurse practitioner. She served as the Director of Research and Evidenced Based Practice at Pennsylvania Hospital and was Associate Professor of Nursing at the University of Pennsylvania. Her doctoral dissertation won the International Research Dissertation Award from The Honor Society of Nursing, Sigma Theta Tau International. Her dissertation research is credited with changing medical practice in the mitigation of pain in pediatric inoculations. Dr. Hatfield presented her ongoing research internationally through presentations and an extensive number of publications in scholarly journals. In acknowledgment of the impact of her research and scholarship she was inducted as a fellow to the American Academy of Nursing in 2017.
Linda provided medical assistance on airplanes to children during the Vietnam Baby Lift of 1975. Seeing mothers give up their children to save their lives had a profound impact on her life.
Linda was a world traveler whose favorite destination was Africa. She loved everything Disney and was a Disney Vacation Club member for over 20 years. Linda served as the first lady of Thaddeus Stevens College from 2016 to 2020.
Linda is survived by her husband, William Griscom, son Jonathan Lady and his wife Ellen, daughter Lauren Hillsberg, sister Suzanne Shore, brother Richard Hatfield, and her mother. Linda is also survived by her three best friends who supported her throughout her adult life, especially during her illness: Christina Cadem; Tanya Wagner; and Rosemary Polomano.
Due to pandemic concerns a private memorial service will be held at a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Linda's honor to Hospice & Community Care of Lancaster or the Lancaster General Health Foundation.
To send online condolences, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com