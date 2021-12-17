Linda Ann Funk, 74, of Honey Brook, passed away peacefully at Lancaster General Hospital on Monday, December 13, 2021. Born in Havertown, she was the daughter of the late Levi K. and Mary C. Fister Oberholser.
In Linda’s early years she was actively involved in many bowling leagues. The most important league was the one she bowled with her father well into his mid-80s. Linda also enjoyed a large garden for the fresh vegetables and many beautiful flowerbeds over the years. Many family beach trip were taken and of course a few nights at the casino were enjoyed as well as a late night show with her friends. Later in life Linda enjoyed the simpler things. First and foremost family was the most important thing in Linda‘s life. She lived her life for her children. She enjoyed watching them grow into adults and loved watching her granddaughters blossom into beautiful young ladies. She loved traveling with her daughter, watching a good western with her son, and many family dinners out. She loved sitting on her back porch that her son built her with a good cup of coffee admiring the large flowerbeds her daughter created for her each year. But We can’t forget that a good bowl of chocolate ice cream and a delicious summer chicken barbecue were enjoyed on that back porch as well. There were many social visits from friends and family on that back porch that Linda enjoyed thoroughly. She loved people and she loved talking and hearing their stories.
Linda worked for 40 years for a local electrical contractor. She was a devoted employee and rarely missed a day of work. She battled breast cancer and months of treatments and still worked every day even through the pain she endured. Her work ethic was incredible and one to be commended for. Linda wore many hats and different positions over the years at this company but the most important role was taking care of insurance for all the employees. She mostly enjoyed helping “her guys” and making sure their needs and family needs were met. Linda went above and beyond to help each individual and their personal needs.
Surviving is a daughter, Margaret “Meg” Michelle Funk Harper companion of Gary P. Fox of Narvon; a son, Jeffrey B. Funk of Reinholds; three granddaughters, Sarah Michele Funk, Aleah Christina Funk, and Shayna Marie Morgan; a sister, Mary O. Stamm of Hockessin, DE, and a brother, John L. husband of Faye Oberholser of Narvon.
A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, December 20, at 7:30 P.M. at the Groff High Funeral Home, 145 W. Main St., New Holland, PA. Interment will be private and held at the convenience of the family in the Pequea Baptist Cemetery. A Viewing will be held at the funeral home on Monday from 6:30 P.M. until the time of the service. Masks will be required for those attending events at the funeral home. To
