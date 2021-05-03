Linda Ann Fenton, 73, of Lancaster, passed away at Juniper Village, Mount Joy, Friday, April 30, 2021. Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Antoinette (Crescenzo) Mentini. Linda was the wife of Robert E. Fenton, who died in 2016.
Linda worked in medical records in the healthcare industry for many years. Of the Catholic Faith, she was a member of St. James Catholic Church, Lititz. Linda always found great joy in decorating for all the holidays. A sensational baker, she loved baking for her family and friends. Linda will always be remembered for her kindness, generosity, and love for the lives she touched.
Linda is survived by her stepchildren: Patricia Harsh, of Salunga; Robert E. Fenton, Jr., husband of Tracye, of Lancaster; Judy Tangert, wife of Eric, of Lititz; 13 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; two cousins: Mildred Davis, of Sea Isle City, NJ and Loretta Covert, of Bensalem, PA. Preceding her in death were two stepchildren: Matthew Fenton and Melissa Boose.
Linda will be laid to rest, in private graveside services, with her husband at George Washington Memorial Park, Plymouth Meeting, PA. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions in Linda's memory be made to St. James Catholic Church, 505 Woodcrest Ave., Lititz, PA 17543. To leave an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com