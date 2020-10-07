Linda Ann Desper, 71, formerly of Lee Avenue, Lancaster, passed away at Kadima Rehabilitation & Nursing, Lititz, on Wednesday, September 30, 2020. She was born in Lancaster to the late Paul Bernard and Ann (Yasko) Rice. Linda's husband, Arthur Edward Desper, died over 25 years ago.
A 1974 graduate of J. P. McCaskey High School., Linda was a homemaker. She was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church. Linda would help anyone, no matter what, even if they were strangers. She loved to go for walks, have yard sales, and especially spend time with her grandchildren.
Linda is survived by her daughter, Paula L. Desper, fiancée of Aaron Bibbus of Lancaster; seven grandchildren: Deslin Kern, Aiyana Singleton, Isabella Singleton, Elena Fleegal, Joseph Christman, Destyni Bibbus and Khailn Bibbus; as well as her sister Sandy King and brother Paul Rice, both of Lancaster.
Services and interment will be private.
