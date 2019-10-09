Linda Ann Day Nov. 23, 1949 – Oct. 7, 2019

On Monday, October 7, 2019, Linda Day, loving sister and aunt, passed away at the age of 69. Linda was the daughter of the late William Theodore Day and Marie (Pearsall) Day.
Linda and her late husband Mark Simpson lived in Lancaster County, which they loved. Linda was a master gardener, avid reader, master of crossword puzzles and loved spending time with friends and family. Linda was known for her quick wit, kind heart and love of her dogs.
Linda is survived by five siblings, Patricia (Francis) Kane, William (Trisha) Day, Mary Day, Catherine (David) Cottrell, Maureen (Louis) McLaughlin and a very special adopted sister Vickie Martin and brother-in-law Fred Martin, twelve nieces and nephews, and seventeen great nieces and nephews.
Friends are invited to a memorial service at 10 AM on Thursday, October 10th, 2019 at Highland Presbyterian Church, 500 East Roseville Road, Lancaster, PA 17601. Service followed by interment and reception. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Linda's memory may be made to Pet Pantry of Lancaster County. To leave an online condolence, please go to www.CremationLancasterPA.com (717) 273-6283