Linda Ann Boyer, 72, of Elizabethtown, passed away on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born Tuesday, May 30, 1950 in Reading, she was the daughter of Betty Jean (Schollenberger) Smith of Reading and the late Lester F. Smith. She was married 53 years to Robert E. Boyer.
Linda had been employed at Kmart in Elizabethtown and previously worked in the mail room at Elizabethtown College. She enjoyed traveling and was an avid reader. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Surviving in addition to her husband are two sons: Todd R. Boyer of Elizabethtown and Kevin M. Boyer and wife Jenell of New Oxford; and seven grandchildren. Linda was predeceased by a daughter Andrea L. Boyer, a sister Carol Ann Smith and a brother Barry L. Smith.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home, 130 North Market Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022 at 11:00 AM. Visitation with family will be from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Interment will take place in Laureldale Cemetery, 4631 Pottsville Pike, Reading, PA 19605 on Tuesday at 2:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Linda's memory may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Society at www.nationalmssociety.org or to the American Heart Association at www.heart.org. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.FinkenbinderFamily.com.