Linda A. (Vince) Atkinson, 56, passed away peacefully at her home in Elizabethtown on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, following a courageous battle with cancer. Born June 23, 1965, in Scranton, PA, she was the daughter of the late John and Frances Vince. On May 18, 2021, her and her husband Glenn celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary.
Linda was a 1983 graduate of Riverside High School, Taylor, PA and attended college at Marywood University, Scranton, Penn State, Dunmore, and the University of Scranton.
Mrs. Atkinson worked as a Civil Engineer for the PA Dept. of Transportation. She enjoyed her puzzle books, lottery tickets, reading, football, NASCAR, and adored her cats, Mishka and Deedle, before their passing.
In addition to her husband of nearly 26 years, she is survived by a sister, Melissa Scaramastro and husband, Anthony, of Duryea. Also surviving are a nephew, Matthew Stetz, of Duryea; Aunts: Ann Marie Lopatofsky and husband, Dr. David Lopatofsky, of Williamsport, Stella Zeiser, of Union Beach NJ, Geraldine Sesok, of Vineland, NJ; Uncles: Paul Nykaza, of Scranton, and Joe Nykaza, of Taylor, as well as numerous cousins, extended family and caring friends.
A Christian Prayer Service will be held at Noon on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at the Rothermel-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 25 West Pine Street, Palmyra, PA 17078, 717-838-9211, with Deacon Jorge Reyes officiating. A time of visitation with the family will be held from 10 AM until the time of the service on Saturday. Private interment will take place at the convenience of the family in Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton, PA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Linda's memory to the Humane League of Lancaster County, 2195 Lincoln Highway East, Lancaster, PA 17602, www.humanepa.org
Memories and condolences may be shared at: www.FinkenbinderFamily.com