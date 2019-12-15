Linda A. Urey (Aument), 76, of Summerville, SC passed away on December 11, 2019 at her home after a courageous battle with ALS. She was the beloved wife of David Urey, with whom she celebrated 54 years of marriage in October, and a cherished sister to Barbara Weidman, Sally Erisman, and Judith Mitchell.
Linda was a 1961 graduate of Penn Manor High School and later worked as an industrial buyer for Federal Mogul, Motorola and Westvaco. She received training on material requirements at Ball State and Purdue University. She later assisted her husband in his work with contracts and training of personnel at distribution/manufacturing facilities in CA, TX, IL, PA, and SC.
Throughout her life she enjoyed many outdoor activities, especially with her son and husband. Later in life she took up golf and was Ladies Golf Champion at her local club two years in a row. In retirement she and David enjoyed golfing, working in the yard, and walking the beach with their dog.
Linda was preceded in death by her son, Michael in 1984, and her parents, John R. and Esther E. Aument.
A remembrance service will be held at the Washington Boro Church of God, 15 Rockfish Street, Washington Boro, PA, on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 at 11:00 AM.
Contributions may be made to Live Like Lou Center for ALS Research, Univ. of Pittsburgh, 4074 Biomedical Science Tower 3, 3501 Fifth Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15216, or through their website.
