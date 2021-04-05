Linda A. Texter, 73, of Denver, formerly of Sinking Spring, passed away Friday, April 2, 2021. Born in Reading, she was a daughter of the late Earl V. Sr. and Frances (Bush) Yelk.
Linda was a graduate of Wilson High School, class of 1966. She raised her family in the Sinking Spring area and later moved to Reamstown. Linda was truly a people-person, she enjoyed talking with everyone she met. Working in retail sales was a perfect fit for her personable personality. Linda worked at Hoffman Industries in Sinking Spring for over 20 years then at Bonworth in Wyomissing and Rockvale Square. 40-hours was not enough for Linda, she loved to work and would pack her schedule with as many work hours as she could. Work hard and play hard – Linda loved attending the local community events and fairs, going to a dirt track race, and having fun in the sun at the DE and MD beaches. Linda's welcoming and playful manner will forever be remembered.
Linda is survived by two children, Lisa R. (Craig) Krick of Sinking Spring and Larry E. Dunkelberger Jr. of Denver; three grandchildren, Dylan, Logan, and Justin; and two siblings, Earl V. Yelk Jr. of Mohnton and Jeannie Wealand of Ephrata.
A viewing will be held on Thurs., April 8th from 5 to 7 p.m. at Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, Inc., 34-38 N. Reamstown Rd., Reamstown (Stevens) 17567. Please come casual, as Linda would have preferred.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Pet Pantry of Lancaster Co., www.petpantrylc.org/ www.goodfuneral.com