Linda A. Kogon, 75 passed away due to complications of interstitial lung disease on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, surrounded by loving family. She was born and raised in Bethlehem, PA, the daughter of the late John Richard Thompson and Elizabeth Jane Haupt. Linda received her RN from St. Luke's Hospital School of Nursing and her BSN at Penn State. While at Penn State she met her beloved Gary.
Linda moved with her family to Lancaster, PA in 1987 and began her tenure as the Home Services Manager for Memorial Hospital in York. During her time there she developed and implemented the White Rose Hospice program, providing York County with the first Medicare Certified Hospice. In more recent decades she worked as the night supervisor for nursing homes in the community, where she was admired by her coworkers.
Linda dedicated her life to serving others, fundraising for the many organizations important to her, taking care of the elders in the community, visiting them, taking them to hair appointments and cooking and delivery meals to the homebound. She was a devoted friend, visiting and arranging for their care when they were sick and attending doctor's appointments with them. She was known for her humor and decadent baked goods, both which endeared her to all who knew her.
Linda was predeceased by her loving husband of over 40 years, Gary, and her brother John Thompson. She will be desperately missed by her cherished daughters Amy (Joshua Goldwyn), Sherie (Avner Mar-Chaim) and Chava, and six grandchildren, who were the light of her life, Ari, Noam, Levi, Maya, Daniel and Gadi. She is also survived by her loving sister, Bonnie Whiting.
Funeral services will be held at 10 AM TODAY, Friday November 11, 2022 at Temple Beth El, 1836 Roherstown Road, Lancaster. Internment will immediately follow at Temple Beth El Cemetery, 135 East Newport Road, Lititz.
The family would like to thank all of Linda's caregivers over the last 9 months. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Chesed Committee of Temple Beth El, PO Box 727, East Petersburg, PA 17520-727.
