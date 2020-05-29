Linda A. (Gainer) Young, of Elizabethtown, passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Masonic Village, Elizabethtown. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Benjamin V. and Erma (Sigman) Gainer.
Linda worked at AMP, Inc./ TE Connectivity and retired in 2014.
She is survived by her three children: James A. (Lisa) Young, Jr., Michele Young (Joe Housley), and Nicole (Shawn) Minick. Also surviving are two granddaughters, Kendyl and Lauryn Minick; five step grandchildren, Tyler and Nick Good, Amy, Kayla, and Rachel Housley; three step great-grandchildren, Braydon, Zachary, and Arianna; two brothers, Larry (Jackie) Gainer and William (Andrea) Gainer; and two sisters, Brenda (Charles) Glessner and Kim (Ted) Morelock.
A graveside service honoring Linda's life will be held on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at 1 PM at Rawlinsville United Methodist Church Cemetery, 1043 Truce Rd., Holtwood, PA 17532. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lancaster Cancer Center, Lancaster Cancer Center
1858 Charter Lane, Suite 202, Lancaster, PA 17602. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com