Lilyann W. Hertzog, formerly of Denver, passed away on June 29th at Ephrata Manor at the age of 97 ½.
She was born in Laureldale to Neva (nee Blatt) and Richard Wagonseller; however, at the age of four, her mother passed away and she was raised by Frank and Lottie Nies (formerly of Laureldale, Schoeneck, and Bradenton, Florida). She was preceded in death by her husband, Cleon R. Hertzog, whom she married in 1940 and with whom she shared almost forty-four years of marriage.
Lilyann and Cleon were lifelong members of Mellinger's Lutheran Church, Schoeneck, where she sang in the church choir and was a soprano soloist at more than a dozen weddings in the surrounding area.
After Cleon returned from World War II's Pacific Theater in 1946, they bought a house in Denver, where Lilyann resided for sixty-five years. While raising their two sons, Jay and Tim, she was a homemaker, a devoted wife, and a mother. After both sons were raised, she ventured outside the home and was employed as a quality control manager for Cinderella Knitting Mills until the operation moved out of state. She then served as a driver for Meals-on-Wheels for five years.
She is survived by her two sons, Dr. C. Jay, husband of Dr. Pamela (Moon) Hertzog of Denver, and Timothy L., husband of Kathleen (Jones) Hertzog of Mechanicsburg; grandchildren, Dr. Matthew J. Hertzog of Washington, IL; Rebecca Lynn, wife of Peter Campagna of Walnut Creek, CA; Dr. Stephanie Elizabeth Mielke of Prosper, TX; Jennifer Anne Richter of Prosper, TX; eight great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her two brothers, Raymond and Wallace Wagonseller.
The family would like to extend a huge THANK-YOU to the nursing staff in the "skilled nursing" wing at Ephrata Manor that took OUTSTANDING care of Lilyann for the 7½ years she was a resident there.
A private graveside funeral will be held with Pastor Timothy Craven officiating. Interment will take place at Steinmetz Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later time.
Memorial contributions in Lilyann's memory may be made to Mellinger's Lutheran Church, 80 Gockley Road, Stevens, PA 17578.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences may be given at roseborostradling.com
A living tribute »