Lillie S. Stauffer, 94, of Lancaster, passed away on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at home. Lillie was loved, adored and respected by all of her family and friends. She was the wife of the late Ray H. Stauffer. She was born in Lancaster, daughter of the late Elmer D. and Anna Mildred Nicodemus Smith.
Lillie was a bailiff at the Lancaster County Courthouse for 17 years before her retirement in 2008. She attended Calvary Church and enjoyed square dancing, traveling, archery and was on the world-class archery team.
She is survived by two sons: Ray D. (Theora) Stauffer, Lancaster County and Tedd S. (Janet) Stauffer, York County. Two daughters: Barbara J. (Ralph) Kreider, Lancaster County and Karen M. (Jeffrey) Sechrist, Henderson, NV. Eight grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. Also, three brothers. She was preceded in death by two brothers and one sister.
The Funeral Service will be held at Calvary Church, 1051 Landis Valley Road, Lancaster, PA 17601 on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at 10:00 A.M. with her brother Rev. Robert L. Smith, officiating. Private Interment in Erisman Mennonite Cemetery. A Visitation will be held at the church from 9:00 A.M. to 10:00 A.M.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to: Calvary Church or Hospice and Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com