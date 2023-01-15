Lillie M. Keller

Lillie ("Lill") M. Keller, 96, went to be with the Lord on January 4, 2023, surrounded by her loving family. She and her husband, Al, were residents of Pleasant View Communities in Manheim. Born in Shamokin, she was the daughter of the late Harrison and Mary E. (Arnold) Snyder. Lill and Al celebrated over 53 years of marriage, until his passing Jan. 2, 2021.
She will be remembered for her one-of-a-kind personality and quick wit. Her family fondly remembers Lill being the "Neighborhood Mom" and a great friend who always cared for others, always willing to lend a helping hand. She enjoyed watching sports of all kinds with her husband, crocheting, bowling, and playing Pinochle with friends and family.
Lill was loved dearly by her children, Jack Kline and Robert "Bob" Kline, both of Harrisburg, and Kim Styer, wife of Steve of Manheim; grandchildren, Jared Kline of Drexel Hill, Jonathan Kline of Linglestown, Jennifer Norman of Portland, OR, Sierra Good of Manheim, and Dana Rabold of Refton; and great-grandchildren, Bryce, Quinn, Ellie, and Layla. She was preceded in passing by her husband Al, and siblings, Kathryn Crowl, William Snyder, Roger Snyder, and Sara Kleinman.
An outdoor committal service will take place on Thursday, January 19, 2023, at 11 AM at Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, 60 Indiantown Gap Road, Annville, PA 17003 and will be livestreamed on the day of the service to her obituary page at www.SnyderFuneralHome.com Memorial. Contributions may be made to Hospice for All Seasons, hospiceforallseasons.org
The family would like to thank the staff at Pleasant View Communities and Hospice for All Seasons, for the amazing and loving care that they provided to Lill and Al during their time there.
