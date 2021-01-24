Lillie Irene Hauf, 94, passed away on Thursday, January 21, 2021 at West Willow Rest Home where she had resided for the past 17 years.
She was a member of the Blue Rock Mennonite Church and was well known for her interest in people. She worked in a sewing factory in her earlier years.
Lillie was the daughter of the late Daniel T. and Emma May Tweed Hauf. She was preceded in death by an infant sister, Mary Jane Hauf and a brother, Daniel T. Hauf, Jr.
Services will be held at the Blue Rock Mennonite Church on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. A viewing will be held prior from 12:00 p.m. until the time of service. Interment will follow in the Willow Street Mennonite Cemetery. Kindly omit flowers.
Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc.
