Lillie E. Smith, 75, of Columbia passed away on February 21st, 2022. She was born in Columbia to the late Paul and Isabelle Burkhart and was a lifelong resident of Columbia. Lillie enjoyed reading romance and western novels and doing crossword puzzles. She adored her family and treasured spending time with them.
Lillie leaves behind her children, Tammy, Donald, Jr., Missy, and Jamie; eleven grandchildren, Stephanie, Shawn, Travis, Kayla, Michelle, Isaac, Slade, Kiara, Kelsi, Charles, and Anabella; seven great-grandchildren, Kenzea, Damian, Julia, Jennifer, Madison, Melody, Layne; three brothers, James, Paul, and Jack; one sister, Barbara. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Donald, one son Michael, and one brother Charles.
A celebration of Lillie's life will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, February 25th, 2022 at Columbia Church of God, 39 N. 7th St., Columbia, PA 17512. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville
