Lillie E. Sigman Meck, 84, of Lancaster, passed away Sunday, December 20, 2020, at Manor Care – Lancaster. Born July 15, 1936 in Lancaster, she was a daughter of the late Ray and Anna Sigman.
Lillie worked at Dempsey's Diner for 30 years and enjoyed puzzles, word searches, and reading.
Surviving are her sons, Jeff (Teresa) Rietschey and Frank (Michelle) Rietschey; daughter, Susan (Frank) Perugini; son-in-law, Robert Willauer; sisters, Mary Pozza and Connie Dearolf; brother, Robert Sigman; 10 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband of 21 years and love of her life, Robert E. Meck; daughter, Patti Willauer; brother, Ray Sigman, Jr.; and sister, Ethal Clark.
At Lillie's request, there will be no services.
Arrangements by Cremation & Burial Society of Pennsylvania, Inc.
