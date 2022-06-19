Lillian Velmer Palumbo, of Wilmington, Delaware departed this life on May 24, 2022.
Lillian was born on April 14, 1948 in West Chester, Pennsylvania. Lillian was married to Michael Guy Palumbo. She was predeceased by her husband, her parents Howard and Gladys Wesley, and her sisters Sarah and Joyce. She is survived by her siblings Maurice, Ronald, Alvin, Charles, Steven, Lyn and Allen, her loving nieces, nephews and extended family.
A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held on June 25, 2022 at Milestone Events, 600 E. Market Street, West Chester, PA 19382 from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to The American Cancer Society, an organization Lillian felt very strongly about.