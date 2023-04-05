Lillian N. Horning, 100, of Lititz, passed away on Friday, March 31, 2023, at Brethren Village.
She was born in Ephrata to the late John and Meta (Keller) Adams and was the wife of Ivan H. Horning with whom she shared 79 years of marriage.
She was a member of Ephrata Church of the Brethren.
Lillian was a telephone operator for D&E Communications. During WWII, she worked for RCA fulfilling contracts for the Department of the US Navy, and later was a packer for Terry Manufacturing, Akron. She was a graduate of Ephrata High School, class of 1941.
In addition to her husband, Lillian is survived by two sons, Bruce E., husband of Donna J. Horning, J. Bryan, husband of Judy Horning; three grandchildren, Sean, Shannon, and Angela and nine great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her three brothers.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, April 10, 2023, at 11:00 AM, at the Mohler's Brethren Cemetery, 21 E. Mohler Church Road, Ephrata, with Pastor Brian Messler officiating.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
