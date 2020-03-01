Lillian Marie Greenwood, 103, formerly of Manheim, passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at The Gardens at Stevens. Born in Wrightsville, she was the daughter of the late George and Mary K. Reese Adamire. Marie was the wife of the late James Greenwood who died in 1962. She was a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Manheim. Marie was also a member of the Manheim Historical Society, the Manheim VFW Post 5956 Ladies Auxiliary, and volunteered at the Manheim Meals on Wheels and Nearly New Thrift Shop in Manheim.
Surviving is a daughter, Audrey wife of Richard Lied of Denver and two sons-in-law: John A. Waldron and John Michael, four step grandchildren and four step great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by two daughters; Kathy Greenwood, Lillian Michael, two brothers: Carl and Russel Adamire, and a sister, Ruth Souder.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Marie's funeral service at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 90 South Charlotte Street, Manheim on Wednesday, March 4, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Friends may visit with the family at the church on Wednesday morning from 10:30 AM until the time of service. Interment in East Fairview Brethren Cemetery, Rapho Township.
Those desiring may send contributions in Marie's memory to the Disabled American Veterans, 4219 East Trindle Road, Camp Hill, PA 17011. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
