Lillian Marie Broland

Lillian M. Broland, 104, of Lancaster, PA, passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2019.
She was the wife of the late Edward Broland who passed in 1977. Born in Utica, NY, she was the daughter of the late William K. and Lillie M. Rittenhouse Bootie.
Lillian had worked for 25 years as the manager of the Charlie Johns Store in Speculator, NY until her retirement in 1977. After moving to Lancaster, she had worked part-time in home health care for Quality Care Nursing, working until the age of 87.
She was a member of Chiques United Methodist Church in Mount Joy, where she was active with the United Methodist Women of Chiques UM Church, as well as being a member of the Jolly Seniors Citizens Club of Landisville.
She is survived by five generations of nieces and nephews and her neighbor and friend Jean Schickel. She was preceded in death by her siblings John R. Bootie, Kenneth W. Bootie, and Vivian Pearl Heaslip.
Memorial services will be held at Chiques United Methodist Church, 1215 East Main Street, Mt. Joy, PA 17552 on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 12:30 PM. In lieu of flowers please make contributions to Chiques United Methodist Church at the above address. To send a condolence to her family, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com