Lillian M. Weaver, 90, of Ephrata, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 5, 2020, at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy.
She was born in Ephrata to the late Paul and Violet (Sheaffer) Lutz and was the wife of Lamar H. Weaver with whom she celebrated 70 years of marriage August 19th.
She was a lifelong member of Bethany United Church of Christ, where she was a Deacon and on the Board of Christian Ed.
Lillian was the secretary for Ephrata High School guidance office and later a correspondent for the Ephrata Review. She was a graduate of Ephrata High School, Class of 1940. She enjoyed trivia, reading and crossword puzzles.
In addition to her husband, Lillian is survived by two sons, Todd Weaver of Allentown & Tracy Weaver of Akron; three grandchildren, Tyler Seiverling of Ephrata, Chelsea, wife of Tommy Malin of Terre Hill, Travis Weaver of Akron; two great-grandchildren, Paxton Bryan, Braidyn Malin and a niece, Cherie Ortiz.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Pauline Lees.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Lillian's memory may be made to Bethany United Church of Christ, 140 East Main Street, Ephrata, PA, 17522.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.