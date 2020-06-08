Lillian M. Stoltzfus, 86, formerly of Morgantown, passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020 at UPMC, Lititz. She was the loving wife of the late Harvey Z. Stoltzfus, with whom she shared 59 years of marriage, and 40 years of ministry at Conestoga Mennonite Church. She was the eldest daughter of the late Naaman Sr. and Mary B (Weaver) Stoltzfus.
Lillian was loved by all who knew her, and well-known as a sweet, generous person with a beautiful, warm spirit and the gift of hospitality. Her heart, home, and kitchen were always ready to welcome strangers, including international students. She was a kind and loving presence to many children: her 10 siblings after her father passed away when she was 17 years old, her own six children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, children from the community, nieces and nephews, and many Fresh Air children who enjoyed time at the Stoltzfus farm. She volunteered at the Reading Prison Bible study ministry for many years, and in her later years, at Landis Homes, Lititz. She and her husband also volunteered at the Material Resource Center of Mennonite Central Committee, and at a food bank in Alaska (2000).
In addition to supporting her husband in his pastor's role, she worked intermittently as a Registered Nurse, obtaining her degree from Reading Hospital School of Nursing in 1957. She enjoyed traveling with her husband and family, gardening, bird-watching, reading her Bible, learning new things, camping with family, and sending greeting cards of encouragement.
Lillian is survived by six children: Dorothea Hostetter, wife of Dale, of Atglen, Grant, husband of Susan (Swartzendruber), of Harrisonburg, VA, Juanita Barter, wife of Jonathan, Corning, NY, Lois Olney, wife of Bruce, of Lancaster, PA, Myron, husband of Rebecca (Preston), of East Petersburg, PA, and John, husband of Paula (Hochstedler), of Harrisonburg, VA; 19 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.
Lillian is also survived by siblings: Marelle (Stoltzfus) Groteluschen, wife of Jon, of Aiken, SC, Andrew Stoltzfus, husband of Lucille (Mack), of Lititz, PA, Ethel (Stoltzfus) Shank, wife of Jerry, of Ephrata, PA, Charity (Stoltzfus) Spevacek, wife of Kirby, of Phoenix, AZ, Roseanna (Stoltzfus) Graber, wife of Robert, of Kirksville, MO, Naaman Jr. Stoltzfus, husband of Dorothy (Bennet), of Paradise, PA, and three sisters-in-law: Mary Lois, Mary Jane, and Mary Alice. She is preceded in death by brothers James, Harvey W., Elvin, and David Ray, and by great-granddaughter, Aliyah Hostetter.
A private memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Conestoga Mennonite Church, 2779 Main St., Morgantown, PA with Pastor Robert Petersheim officiating, preceded by a private interment at 10:00 AM. While Lillian would have welcomed the entire community, due to the pandemic, attendance at the services is by invitation only, and for her family and extended family only. A link to the livestream event, as well as a place to share online memories of Lillian, can be found on www.groffeckenroth.com. Arrangements by Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill. A recorded link to the services will also be available at conestogamennonitechurch.org.
