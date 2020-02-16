Lillian M. Michael, 79, a lifelong resident of Lancaster, passed away at Lancaster General Hospital on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. She was born in Lancaster and was the daughter of Lillian M. Greenwood and the late James M. Greenwood. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Kathy Greenwood.
Lillian graduated from Manheim Central in 1959 and was employed with the Fuller Company for 42 years. She was a faithful member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Manheim.
Lillian is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, John H. Michael; her sister, Audrey E. Lied (Richard); her brother-in-law, John Waldren; her step daughter, Sheri Henry (Michael); and her four grandchildren, John, Jennifer, Jaclyn, and Jessica.
Funeral arrangements are pending.
