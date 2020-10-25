Lillian M. Frankhouser known as "Gram", "Girlie", "Blondie", passed away peacefully at Fairmount Homes on October 22, 2020 in Ephrata PA at the age of 103. Lillian was born on March 2, 1917 in Durlach, Clay Township, Pa to Hayden Brubaker and Nellie (Rupp) Brubaker.
She spent her childhood years growing up on Sheetz Farm in Red Run PA. She graduated from East Cocalico High School in 1935 and went on to work at Stunzi's Silk Mill, Bollman Hat Factory and International Harvester Company. Lillian enjoyed collecting antiques, dolls, matchbooks, and coins. She also loved poetry, crocheting, and country music. She regularly attended ST. Paul's E.C. Church in Reamstown as well as volunteered in East Cocalico Lion's Club and Reamstown Community events.
Lillian is survived by her daughter, Judith Wingenroth, grandchildren, Douglas Kulp (wife Nancy), Heather Fantini (husband Steve), Jessica Rathman (husband J. Ted Rathman); great-grandchildren, Emma, Lily, and Leah; and sister, Mary Sensenig. She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Clayton A. Frankhouser, daughter, Virginia "Dawn" Kulp, son-in-law, Clyde Kulp; sisters, Naomi Bair, Alma Martin, Betty Zimmerman; and brother, Melvin Brubaker.
Services will be held on Thursday, October 29th; viewing from 10 to 11 AM and funeral service beginning at 11 AM in St. Paul's EC Church in Reamstown, 46 E Church St., Reamstown, PA, with Rev. J. Ted Rathman officiating. A committal service will immediately follow at Muddy Creek Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in memory of Lillian to St. Paul's EC Church in Reamstown @ PO Box 275 Reamstown, PA 17567, or East Cocalico Lions Club @ PO Box 166 Reamstown, PA 17567. www.goodfuneral.com