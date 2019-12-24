Lillian M. "Billie" Willard, age 91, formerly of Gap, passed away at Tel Hai Retirement Community on December 21, 2019. She was the wife of the late Luther P. Willard who passed away on July 18, 1975, and the late companion John Rice who passed away on August 22, 2018. She was born in Atglen, daughter of the late George E., Sr. & Dora Aulthouse Graham. In the past she had worked for Green Giant and then Pillsbury for 30 years, retiring in 1991. Surviving is a sister Yvonne L. "Bonnie" wife of Jere Hassel of New Providence. Nieces and nephews also survive. She was preceded in death by 12 siblings: William "Petie," George Jr. "Toot," Alfred "Fred," Norman "Dude," Alexander "Ike," Walter "Jack" Graham, Mildred Ammon, Alma Groff, Mary Humphreville, Leora "Ordie" Rodgers, Dorothy "Dottie" Graham, and Martha Schuler.
Funeral service will take place from the Shivery Funeral Home, 111 Elizabeth Street, Christiana, PA, on Friday, December 27th at 11 a.m. with Pastor Brad Moger officiating. Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from 10 a.m. until time of service. Interment will be in the Upper Octorara Presbyterian Cemetery. shiveryfuneralhome.com
