Todd Weaver, surviving son of Lamar "Henner" Weaver, who passed away July 15, 2021, and Lillian M. Weaver, who passed away October 5, 2020, would like to invite friends and family to a joint celebration of life held on September 18, 2021, at 11:00 AM at Bethany United Church of Christ, 140 E. Main Street, Ephrata. The Rev. Katie Jackson will officiate a short service followed by a "pass the mic" opportunity in Zwingli Hall at the church.

Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.

Plant a tree in memory of Lillian M.
A living tribute

