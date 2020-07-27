Lillian Fern Stoltzfus, 46 of Bird-in-Hand, died Friday afternoon July 24, 2020.
She was the daughter of Daniel Z. Stoltzfus, and Lydia Fisher Stoltzfus of Bird-in-Hand, PA and was a member of Oasis Mennonite Fellowship.
Born in Upper Leacock, she taught school in Lancaster, PA, Virginia, and Paraguay. Her passion was for ministry and she recently served at a refugee camp in Greece after a mission to Turkey.
A graduate of Millersville University, she provided translation services and English as a Second Language for Church World Services in Lancaster City, speaking English, Arabic, Spanish, German, and Pennsylvania Dutch.
Lillian loved butterflies, art, and had a special fascination with languages and wrote several books in her native dialect of PA German. She was a favored Aunt and loved tea parties with her nieces in the orchard.
She is preceded in death by her brother David; also survived by four siblings, Seth husband of Linda Hostetler Stoltzfus of Bedford, Paul, Anna wife of Clair Kauffman, and Matthew all of Bird-in-Hand; along with six nieces and seven nephews.
A viewing will be held Tuesday, July 28, 2020 from 4:00PM - 7:00PM at Weavertown Amish Mennonite Church, 2903 Church Road, Bird-in-Hand where the family will be observing a non-traditional receiving line with no physical contact and social distancing. A private funeral service will held at Weavertown Amish Mennonite Church with interment following at Summitview Christian Fellowship Cemetery. Furman's – Leola
A living tribute »